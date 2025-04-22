Inter exams postponed for three weeks in Balochistan

The Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has postponed its intermediate examinations, which were set to begin on April 22, 2025, citing “unavoidable reasons.” According to board officials, the exams have been deferred by three weeks. While no official cause was given, sources revealed the move follows a teachers’ union decision to boycott exam duties. Students voiced strong concerns over the postponement, warning that delays could disrupt timelines for admissions to medical colleges next year. “We’ve been preparing for months. This is unfair and will affect our entire academic future,” said one student. Separately, matriculation exams in North Waziristan were also postponed due to security concerns, according to education department officials. A day earlier, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) had also announced a delay in its annual examinations for classes XI and XII. The exams, originally scheduled to begin April 28 for pre-medical, pre-engineering, and science general groups, will now commence from May 6 or later.