Imran’s sisters barred from entering Adiala Jail

The sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, along with other family members and lawyers, were prevented from entering Adiala Jail. The development occurred on the designated day for family and legal visits with PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi however, authorities stopped them at Gorakhpur checkpoints. Bushra Bibi’s focal person, Mubashir Maqsood Awan, along with her sister-in-law Mehr-un-Nisa and Barrister Rae Salman Kharl, arrived at Adiala Jail to meet her. However, PTI founder’s sisters and cousins were intercepted by police at the Gorkhpur checkpoint. Similarly, PTI lawyers Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas and Usman Gul, as well as PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, were stopped at the Dahgal checkpoint. Advocates Sameer Khosa and Tabish Farooq were also barred from proceeding at the Gorkhpur checkpoint.