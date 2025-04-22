Politics Behind Phalagam

Even before the sound of gunfire rocking Phalagam, Indian-administered Kashmir, could fade into the background, prominent news channels and government-aligned social media handles began beating a now-familiar drum: Pakistan was to blame. The readiness with which this accusation was made and accepted by society (minus any credible investigation or verification) speaks volumes about a deeper, more troubling pattern in Modi’s statecraft and media strategy.

No surprises there. The immediate vilification of Pakistan in the wake of any violence in Kashmir has become an almost ritualistic response: predictable, rehearsed, and devoid of nuance. Phalagam was no exception. Instead of pausing for facts, Indian state-sponsored propaganda trolls leapt into action.

With hashtag campaigns trending within hours, the ecosystem of Hindutva-aligned accounts, many suspected to be affiliated with India’s intelligence apparatus, began unleashing a coordinated disinformation drive. This predictable pattern, however, begs the question: Why such haste?

For seasoned observers, this “instant blame game” looks suspiciously like a manufactured distraction. Vice President JD Vance is currently visiting New Delhi: a high-stakes diplomatic moment, especially amid ongoing U.S. concerns about India’s human rights record and Kashmir policy. The timing of the Phalagam attack-and its quick politicisation-raises red flags.

Has India, once again, chosen to exploit tragedy to fuel nationalist sentiment, distract from its internal security lapses, and shape the narrative in global capitals?

May it be the infamous 2019 Pulwama incident, a long list of “false flag” operations or Indian hawks’ desperate attempt to pin everything wrong in their backyard on Pakistan, there’s growing evidence about New Delhi being keen on using such tricks to divert attention from domestic instability, regional discontent, and diplomatic criticism. What’s absent from the coverage, tellingly, is any introspection. What about local dynamics in Phalagam? Were there security breaches? Was there an intelligence failure? Why are these legitimate questions overshadowed by the rush to externalise blame?

Pakistani officials have called for restraint and due process. The Foreign Office, in a brief statement, condemned all acts of violence and urged an impartial investigation. The region does not benefit from politicised blame games. a

Rather, it demands mature diplomacy and credible evidence. Anything less risks further destabilisation. If peace in South Asia is the goal, the path to it cannot be paved with propaganda and presumption. *