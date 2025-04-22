Unravelling the Missing Person Crisis (Part I)

The issue of missing persons has become one of the most sensitive and complex human rights challenges in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. For many, it represents not only a legal and political crisis but also a deeply personal one. Thousands of families remain trapped in a cycle of grief, uncertainty, and silence-unsure of the fate of their loved ones. While it is often treated as a peripheral issue in the national discourse, the reality is that resolving the missing person’s crisis could mark a turning point in addressing the broader Balochistan question.

Interestingly, the phenomenon of enforced disappearances did not originate in Balochistan. It first appeared in Punjab and other regions, especially after 9/11, when Pakistan recalibrated its internal security strategy to meet international counterterrorism expectations. However, Balochistan has since become the epicentre of this crisis-largely due to its history of insurgency, underdevelopment, and alienation from the federal mainstream.

Contrary to popular belief, the majority of enforced disappearances are not necessarily the result of deliberate policy. In many cases, individuals find themselves “disappeared” due to structural deficiencies in Pakistan’s criminal justice system. Two key weaknesses stand out: weak investigative processes and incompetent or under-resourced prosecution services. Many arrests are made without sufficient evidence. Law enforcement agencies often act on incomplete or intelligence-based leads, without building a prosecutable case. Even when suspects are apprehended, a lack of preparation, poor training, and political pressure mean that cases collapse in court.

Anti-state elements often exploit their grief and confusion, using their pain as a tool to mobilize sentiment against the state

As a result, instead of following legal procedures, state actors may resort to extrajudicial methods-either to extract information or sideline perceived threats-further eroding the rule of law and public trust.

It’s also important to acknowledge a reality often overlooked: not everyone reported as “missing” is a victim of enforced disappearance. Some individuals, especially young men, voluntarily leave their homes in search of better opportunities abroad-sometimes without informing their families-due to a lack of economic prospects or personal reasons. Years later, some return, while others remain abroad permanently. In the meantime, their families, left in anguish and uncertainty, become vulnerable to manipulation. Anti-state elements often exploit their grief and confusion, using their pain as a tool to mobilize sentiment against the state and fuel propaganda campaigns that distort facts and deepen the divide.

To break this pattern, we must first address the root causes within our justice system: reform the investigative capacity of police and counterterrorism departments; train prosecutors to handle high-stakes national security cases professionally; and ensure that every arrested individual is presented before a court of law within the constitutionally mandated timeframe.

The existing Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, formed in 2011, has failed to inspire confidence. Its limited powers, opaque processes, and perceived bias have made it ineffective in resolving cases or delivering justice.

(To be continued)

The writer is a Pakistani politician who is a member of the Senate of Pakistan