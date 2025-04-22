Ostapenko on upward trajectory as clay season gains momentum

Jelena Ostapenko is starting to show shades of the form that saw her crowned French Open champion eight years ago with the Latvian knocking over the top two players in the world en route to winning the Stuttgart Open title on Monday.

Ostapenko became the first woman to beat the world number one and number two in the same claycourt event since Serena Williams at Madrid in 2012 by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final and Iga Swiatek in the quarters.

Her ninth tour-level title, and just her second on clay, lifted Ostapenko six places in the world rankings to 18th, marking her out as a dark horse ahead of Roland Garros, which begins on May 25.

“Honestly, I didn’t tell anyone, but I felt confident since the first day. I had a strange feeling in a good way,” she told reporters in Stuttgart. “When I came here, I felt like something’s going to happen this week. I pretty much felt that I can win this tournament.

“I think I’m improving day by day and I’m playing better and better. I think I deserve it.” Ostapenko, who also beat Swiatek on the way to the Doha final in February before losing to Amanda Anisimova, has failed to reach a Grand Slam final since her Roland Garros breakthrough in 2017. However, she said playing without the burden of expectation had worked wonders for her this season.

“I had enough pressure in my career,” Ostapenko told the WTA website. “I didn’t feel it even though it was the final. In my mind, I was just playing a match.”

Ostapenko will be in action in Madrid this week and is also dreaming of another deep run in Paris. “Obviously I can play well on this surface,” she added. “I will take it match by match, but anything can happen.”