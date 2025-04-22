Zakir Qureshi passes away

Eminent chef Zakir Qureshi passed away on Monday after a protracted kidney illness. He was 58. Zakir Qureshi was a renowned Pakistani chef, who got recognition through his television appearances.

Chef Zakir taught thousands of recipes to the people on his live cooking shows. The chef has a huge fan following in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and other countries. According to news shared by Chef Samia, Zakir Qureshi has passed away at the age of 58. He was born in 1967. Chef Zakir passed away after a prolonged battle with kidney disease.

A post shared on Instagram reads, “We are deeply saddened to share that Chef Zakir Hussain, one of Pakistan’s most renowned culinary legends, has passed away. His legacy in the world of cooking will forever be remembered. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah.”

Social media users and fans are extending prayers to the family of Chef Zakir Qureshi.

His fans are also praying for his forgiveness and eternal peace. Many of his devoted fans are sharing their experience of learning cooking and valuable advice from the chef. Fans are writing heartfelt tributes for the chef.

His nephew Shayan Qureshi said Chef Zakir, as he was affectionately called, received treatment in the United States but his health deteriorated and doctors eventually found no reason to continue medical intervention. He said Zakir returned to Karachi a month ago and breathed his last on Monday night.

His funeral prayer will be held after Asr prayer at Jamia Rashidiya, Malir, on Tuesday.

Zakir was born on Feb 16, 1967 in Karachi. He received his early education at Kulsoom Bai Valika school and later attended Allama Iqbal College before embarking on his professional journey in 1980 at a famous hotel in Karachi.

His father, Abdul Aziz Qureshi, was a distinguished chef and he followed the path and made out his name in the culinary domain.

A food connoisseur and culinary expert, he spent time honing his skill in Dubai, Singapore, South Africa and Botswana. He also spent a decade or so in the United Kingdom. ?He returned to Pakistan in the early 1990s and became a household name by hosting cooking shows on various channels.