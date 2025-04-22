Tom Hardy reacts to Oscar nod to stunt performers

The Academy has announced the Oscar for Stunt Design, but Tom Hardy did not seem satisfied.

“One Oscar, it’s a bit too little too late in some aspects. It’s good, it’s great and cup half full territory, but I think perhaps more is asked for, the Peaky Blinders told IGN.

He explained why one category for stunts was not enough, “It’s not enough just stunt design because there are so many elements that go into stunts as a department.”

The 47-year-old further added, “The design element is like an umbrella for a diaspora of different groups within that world that all need to be illuminated and understood, quite how hard they work.”

“What the stunt department, along with effects, deliver for people that want to go to cinema or sit down and watch anything remotely with any action or anything beyond just the written word or the spoken word,” he continued.

“Whether it’s people on horseback, cars, people jumping off buildings, people being on fire, fights, people getting run over, underwater, skydiving, whatever it is.”

“That entire universe of people is unsung, and they put a lot on the line for that physically and they’re largely unspoken, but they do really put the thrill into film and TV. I’ve got a lot of friends in that world, so yeah, I’d like to see some subcategories in there as well,” Tom concluded.

In the meantime, it took the Academy a hundred years to introduce a category for the stunt design.