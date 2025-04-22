Iffat says no to Punjab cultural adviser role

Renowned actress and television host Iffat Omar has declined the position of Cultural Adviser to the Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bukhari, shortly after her appointment was announced. While the Punjab government had entrusted Iffat Omar with the significant task of reviving and promoting the province’s cultural heritage, she has now stepped back from taking up the role. The Punjab government also assigned the actress an official office at Alhamra Cultural Complex in Lahore to commence her work. However, in a brief statement, Iffat Omar said she will not be accepting the position and added, “I will share the reason for not accepting the post only with the Chief Minister of Punjab.” The development has stirred conversation in political and cultural circles, especially given Iffat Omar’s influential standing in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Known for her bold stance on socio-political issues and her extensive contributions to media and the arts, she was considered a fitting choice to help shape Punjab’s cultural narrative. Her unexpected refusal has raised questions about possible differences or personal reservations, though no official reason has been disclosed publicly so far.