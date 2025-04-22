SAPM reviews NFC performance

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall performance of the National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) and to assess issues related to fertilizer pricing and production.

Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum also attended the meeting, said a news release.

During the meeting, Haroon conducted a detailed review of NFC performance and discussed the variation in fertilizer prices across different companies.

He stressed that providing relief to farmers remains a key priority of the government. “In order to facilitate farmers, low-cost gas has been provided to fertilizer companies,” he remarked. He assured that all fertilizer manufacturers would be ensured a consistent supply of gas at reasonable rates , specifically allocated for fertilizer production.

The meeting also held a detailed discussion on urea production and pricing across the country.

Haroon directed the preparation of a comprehensive report on urea production, pricing, and retail rates.

He issued new directives to the National Fertilizer Corporation and instructed the preparation of a detailed briefing for the Prime Minister, covering key issues and proposed solutions in the fertilizer sector.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review budget proposals of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and address the concerns of the business community.

In this regard, a high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Industries and Production, said a news release.

During the meeting, Haroon emphasized that economic stability and growth remain top priorities under the vision of the Prime Minister. He reiterated that facilitating the business community and resolving their issues are key components of the government’s economic strategy.

He also highlighted the issues faced by KCCI, said adding that their concerns will be addressed on a priority basis.

Haroon Akhtar had recently visited Karachi, where KCCI presented their budget proposals aimed at boosting industrial and commercial activity in the region.

He directed all relevant departments to begin immediate work on the proposals presented by the KCCI.