BankIslami reports Rs5.49bn profit in Q1, launches ‘aik’

BankIslami, one of the country’s fastest-growing Islamic financial institutions, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Bank reported a Profit before Tax (PBT) of PKR 5.49 billion, 6.3% growth in total income and a significant 98% increase in non-fund-based income, reflecting a strong start to the year and successful execution of its diversification strategy.

Deposits grew by 16%, driven primarily by the growth in Current Accounts (24.1%) and Savings Accounts (26.6%). The Bank closed the quarter with a strong Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 22.89%, nearly double the minimum regulatory requirement of 11.50%, reflecting prudent capital management and sound financial oversight.

During this quarter, BankIslami launched ‘aik’ – Pakistan’s first fully digital Islamic banking experience. Aimed at digitally native and Shariah-conscious customers, ‘aik’ offers a mobile-first, end-to-end banking experience and marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Islamic finance in the country and reinforces BankIslami’s commitment to innovation with purpose.

Commenting on the Bank’s performance, Rizwan Ata, President and CEO of BankIslami, stated, “This quarter reflects the high expectations we have set for ourselves. We remain committed to expanding access to Shariah-compliant finance through innovation, trust, and excellence to people across all backgrounds. Our strategy is simple-grow responsibly, provide best-in-class services to our customers, and stay true to our mission of saving Humanity from Riba.”