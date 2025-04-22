Azma advises CM Murad to focus on farmers plight in Sindh

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Punjab’s development and prosperity have become a burden on the nerves of two provincial governments.

She stated that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appears to be more concerned about the farmers of Punjab than those in his own province. The leadership of Punjab is fully active in protecting and promoting the rights of Punjab’s farmers, and the province itself stands as a guardian for its agricultural community.

Azma Bokhari questioned, “Are there no farmers in Sindh? Has the Sindh government set an official price for wheat? Has it purchased wheat from its farmers?” She made these remarks in response to Murad Ali Shah’s press conference. She further stated that Murad Ali Shah and his party have been in power in Sindh for the past 16 years, and it’s time they review their own performance and give the public an account of their governance.

Azma Bokhari highlighted that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has, in just one year, provided historic packages worth 110 billion rupees to farmers. These include the Kisan Card, the Green Tractor Scheme, and modern equipment like the Super Seeder. Additionally, special packages have been introduced such as solarization of tube wells and a 15-billion-rupee subsidy for wheat.

She added that Punjab has achieved record wheat production this year, and even higher yields are expected next year. She concluded by saying that Punjab’s progress and prosperity have become a cause for concern for two provincial governments.