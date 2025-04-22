Sindh excise dept recovers 100kg of hashish

On the instructions of the Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Sindh, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, vigorous operations are underway against drug peddlers across the province. The Excise and Narcotics Control Department, Jacobabad Circle, carried out a successful operation led by Excise Inspector Sarfraz Khan Babar and AETO Qamaruddin Sial and recovered 100 kg of high-quality hashish worth millions of rupees from a vehicle during a search at the Jacobabad check post.

The Narcotics Control Department team also seized the vehicle number WAE-485 used in drug smuggling and arrested an accused involved in drug smuggling, namely Mohammad Nadeem, while further investigation is underway against the accused. The Provincial Excise Minister Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla encouraged and congratulated the Jacobabad Circle team for the successful operation against drug peddlers. Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that our motive is to make Sindh and Pakistan drug-free, for which indiscriminate and vigorous action will continue against drug peddlers.