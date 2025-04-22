CUI, NUIST sign MoU to advance academic collaboration

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology (NUIST), China in an online signing ceremony, held in Islamabad and concurrently in Nanjing, China.

The document was signed by Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, Rector of CUI and Prof. Chen Haishan, President of NUIST, China. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science Counsellor (Technical Affairs), Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing, and Mr. Yin Shengxin, First Secretary (S&T), Chinese Embassy in Islamabad and representatives from both universities.

According to the agreement, both institutions will collaborate on reciprocal student exchanges, exchange of faculty members and researchers, joint supervision of MS/PhD students, joint research projects, exchange of academic publications and information, and promotion of other academic activities. NUIST will also provide opportunities for teacher training, further education, and visiting scholar programs for COMSATS University faculty members.