Nawaz Sharif to return home on Friday

Former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, who has been in London for the last three weeks, will return to Pakistan on Friday after doctors in the UK allowed him to travel following the completion of his medical tests, says in media report. After returning from the UK, Nawaz will hold meetings with Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He had gone to London for treatment for two weeks, but later he extended his stay at his Avenfield apartments in the UK capital. Nawaz’s physician Dr. Adnan also stayed with him in London during this period. Prior to his visit to the UK, Nawaz toured Belarus along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.