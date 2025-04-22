Crackdown on illegal constructions in Lahore intensified

The Lahore District Administration, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, has ramped up efforts to eliminate illegal constructions across the city. Recent operations in Wagah Zone and along Burki Road saw the demolition of two unlawfully constructed buildings, conducted under the supervision of Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, Shahid Abbas Kathiya. Authorities affirm that this decisive action is part of a broader strategy to clear all remaining unauthorised structures, ensuring compliance with urban planning regulations.

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance Lahore’s cityscape, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to maintaining legal standards and promoting an orderly, well-planned environment.