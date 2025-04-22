KP launches safe cities project with 710 cameras in Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a concrete step towards implementing its ambitious safe cities project, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur presiding over the agreement signing ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House.

The project, aimed at enhancing public security through advanced surveillance, will initially focus on Peshawar before expanding to other sensitive districts across the province.

The agreement was signed between KP Police and the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) in the presence of cabinet members, elected representatives, Chief Secretary , Inspector General of Police , Additional Chief Secretary Home and other senior officials.

The initiative will deploy cutting-edge technology, including AI-powered cameras, facial recognition, and a centralized Command and Control Center, to bolster law enforcement capabilities.

Under phase one, Peshawar will be equipped with 710 high-resolution surveillance cameras installed at 125 key locations within six months at a cost of Rs. 2.2 billion.

Phase two, to be completed in one year with an allocation of Rs. 5 billion, will cover 600 additional locations and establish a modern Command and Control Center for real-time monitoring.

Following Peshawar’s implementation, the project will extend to Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, and Karak with an estimated budget of Rs. 6 billion. Subsequent phases will cover Mardan, Kohat, Nowshera, Swat, and Abbottabad, ensuring comprehensive security coverage across KP.

To ensure seamless execution, the provincial government will enact the KP Safe Cities Authority Act, mandating the integration of commercial surveillance systems into the official network.

The project will feature AI analytics, emergency response coordination, e-challans, and digital forensic tools, while also linking police databases with other departments for improved crime prevention.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that public safety remains his government’s top priority. “Modern technology is indispensable in today’s security landscape,”he said, calling the project a “game-changer” for law and order.

He assured full support to police modernization, stating that the initiative would “restore public trust and ensure a safer KP.”

The tech-driven system will significantly reduce street crime, terror threats, and traffic violations while improving emergency response times.