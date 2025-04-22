LHC issues new sops for district courts to curb fake cases, treasury fraud

In a landmark move to tackle the growing issue of fraudulent case filings and financial irregularities, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all district courts in Punjab.

According to a LHC press release issued on Tuesday, the new SOPs, approved by the Administrative Committee of the Lahore High Court, make it mandatory for litigants to complete an Information Sheet at the time of case filing. This form must include the signature or thumb impression of the petitioner, plaintiff, or litigant, along with a photograph. However, physical appearance in court for the photograph is not required; it can be submitted remotely via webcam.

Moreover, the Information Sheet must contain the litigant’s Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number and mobile phone number on the first page. The step comes in response to a surge in fake and fictitious cases being filed in district courts across the province using forged documents and false identities. These scams enabled fraudulent withdrawals of public funds from the government treasury, using the Names of genuine litigants.

The action has already been initiated against individuals involved in such schemes on the orders of the chief justice. The newly introduced SOPs are aimed at preventing further misuse of the judicial system and safeguarding public funds.

SC to hear petitions regarding transfer of judges tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Monday has adjourned hearing of the petitions against transfer of judges to Islamabad High Court for April 29 and has allowed Munir A Malik to submit his written rebuttal in next hearing.

The five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal, Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Salahuddin Panhwar was hearing the case against the transfer of three judges to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During the proceedings, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked Munir A. Malik, counsel for the petitioner judges, whether he wished to submit a rebuttal, noting that all parties had submitted their written responses. Munir A. Malik responded that he would submit a rebuttal in writing.

When asked how much time he would need, Malik requested time until next Thursday.

Justice Mazhar questioned the need for such a long duration, pointing out that many lawyers still needed to present their arguments. Malik explained that the copies of the responses and documents were only received today and requested adequate time for review.

During the hearing, Faisal Siddiqi, counsel for the Karachi Bar Association, informed the court that he would not be available next week due to prior engagements, including the hearing of petitions related to military courts.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan also stated that he would be abroad.

Justice Mazhar emphasized that the case should not be unnecessarily prolonged and suggested scheduling it for the morning, noting that the military courts case usually begins at 11:30 AM.

The hearing was adjourned till April 29.