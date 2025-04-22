Pakistan starts vaccinating intending Hajj pilgrims against meningitis, flu and polio

Pakistan has started vaccinating intending Hajj pilgrims against meningitis, flu and polio ahead of this year’s pilgrimage, the Pakistani religion ministry said on Tuesday. The annual pilgrimage is expected to take place in June. Nearly 90,000 Pakistanis are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia under the government scheme, while 23,620 Pakistanis will perform Hajj through private tour operators this year. The South Asian country has made arrangement for the vaccination of pilgrims at 11 Hajj camps established across the country, according to the religious affairs ministry. “Hajj pilgrims should visit the Hajj camps as per the given schedule,” the ministry said. “Pilgrims must get the yellow card issued by the government after getting vaccinated.” Pakistan will launch Hajj flight operations from Apr. 29, with the first flight departing from the eastern city of Lahore. While a precise number of pilgrims for Hajj 2025 is difficult to be determined in advance, projections suggest it will be a record-breaking year, with over 2.5 million pilgrims expected.