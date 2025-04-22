PPP won’t let anyone rob a drop of water from its share: Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that as soon as the issue of the controversial canals arose, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Sindh government immediately began efforts to resolve it. The PPP’s stance on the canal issue has been clear from day one: wherever we held meetings, we consistently opposed the construction of canals.

Speaking at a press conference in the Directorate of Social Media and Electronic Media Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, accompanied by Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and PPP Sindh Information Secretary Ajiz Dhamrah, said that when there was the caretaker government, a session of IRSA was held on January 25, 2024. In that meeting, a water availability certificate was issued to Punjab, suggesting that the canal project could proceed. However, Sindh’s representative, Ehsan Leghari, raised objections and noted that there was no water available, and therefore, the water availability certificate should be withdrawn.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that a summary was prepared on June 13, 2025, clearly objecting to the canal project, and it was signed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on June 14. He emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party government was the first to raise objections regarding the Sindh canal issue. He said that, according to the Constitution, a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) must be held every 90 days. The Sindh Chief Minister wrote several letters requesting that a CCI meeting be convened, but it has not been held yet. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have a clear stance that no canals should be constructed on the Indus River. He said the PPP is a federal party that considers the interests of Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan alike. “We have all the letters in which we have opposed the construction of canals, and the PPP has consistently maintained the same position at every forum-that the controversial canals should not be built,” he added.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari, while addressing a joint session of Parliament, clearly stated that the project could not be supported. He told that Punjab possesses a stock of fresh groundwater, which can be utilized for agriculture. He also said that Prime Minister’s Political Advisor, Rana Sanaullah, called two days ago and informed that the Prime Minister is willing to look into the issue. Rana Sanaullah also called yesterday and today. Sharjeel Inam Memon demanded that Shahbaz Sharif is the Prime Minister of the entire country and should act to alleviate and address the anxieties of the people. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the country belongs to its people, and even in the 1991 Water Accord, Sindh is not being provided with its due share. He emphasized that, both legally and constitutionally, Sindh should be given its rightful share of water.

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Information Secretary Ajiz Dhamrah said that the PPP welcomes the protest for water, as it considers the construction of canals a form of robbery on the Indus River. He added that some elements are trying to steer the protest toward violence and bloodshed. He said that the civil society, writers, and intellectuals of Sindh should come forward, and assured them that the Pakistan Peoples Party stands with them. He added that the PPP will be organizing protest rallies in Sukkur and Mirpurkhas to raise its voice on the issue of water in Pakistan. Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, stated in his press conference that the controversial canals are completely unacceptable under any circumstances. He accused IRSA of presenting data with ill intent, noting that data spanning fifty years was used to issue a water availability certificate to Punjab. He added that the Sindh Chief Minister raised strong objections to this in his official summary.

He said that there has always been a water shortage and emphasized that the federal government should make the right decision, as incorrect data has been presented. He urged the federal government to address the concerns of the people and take an informed decision. He also announced that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will clarify the PPP’s position on the canals issue during his rally in Sukkur on April 25. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that protesting is everyone’s constitutional right, but he urged that special care be taken to minimize the difficulties faced by the public due to traffic disruptions caused by road closures during peaceful protests. He emphasized that the protests should continue without causing inconvenience to anyone. He said that individuals with apolitical and evil intentions are attempting to create distrust about this issue. However, he was sure that, in view of the importance of the issue, they are behaving like adults. He further said that the people who made such statements were speaking beyond their level and should not do so.

Answering a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that saying “Khuda Hafiz” was not hard and might garner applause but that the PPP would prefer to move forward in understanding for the democratic order to become stable. He reiterated that Sindh will not give up even a drop of its rightful share of water. Additionally, he stressed the importance of having a clear strategy to protect the crops of farmers who have brought their vegetables to market due to the protests, ensuring that no one is harmed in the process. He said that all discussions taking place with Rana Sanaullah are being conducted with the full support of the PPP and the Sindh government, and that the Sindh government has welcomed these talks. In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party will make decisions in accordance with the wishes of the poor people of the country. He requested the protesters to conduct their protests in open areas so that they do not face the inconvenience arising out of blocking roads.

He also reminded us that the recent Umar Kot election has shown clearly the people’s overwhelming support for the PPP. In response to a question, he stated that the Prime Minister of Pakistan himself is involved in the issue of the canals, and God willing, the matter will be resolved soon. He emphasized the fact that nobody can shut down roads. He said further that if any individual organizes an event after obtaining permission, he is duty-bound to end it within the time period.