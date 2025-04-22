Ombudsman wants allocation of budget to improve fitness of buses

Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput has chaired a high-level meeting on traffic-related issues. In which Secretary Transport Sindh Asad Zamin, Secretary Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Sindh Mohammad Saleem Rajput, Secretary Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Secretary Sindh Mass Transit, SSP Traffic Shaukat, Registrar Masood Ishrat, Advisor Mir Hussain Ali and others participated.

The meeting discussed various measures to solve traffic-related problems in the city and discussed in detail the increase in the number of public transport, bus fares, fitness, registration and digitization. The meeting also discussed measures against unnecessary increases in fares by private transporters.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput said that it is essential to allocate a permanent budget to improve the fitness of buses and increase the number of buses, while fare rates should be displayed at bus stops and inside buses to create public awareness about bus route fares. He also stressed on regulating motorcycles to avoid traffic accidents and improve traffic flow. On this occasion, Secretary Transport Sindh Asad Zamin told the meeting that more than 200 more EV, double-decker and diesel buses are being brought to the city by the end of this year, while more centers are being established for motor vehicle inspection of commercial vehicles.

He said that QR codes are being allotted to inspected commercial vehicles, and legal action will be taken against the vehicles in case of absence of QR codes. The Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh Mohammad Saleem Rajput said that an effective strategy has been made in collaboration with the traffic police against unregistered vehicles and tax defaulters. In the form of a challan issued by the traffic police, the due tax can also be collected from the vehicle owners through the app. Mohammad Saleem Rajput further said that after the permission of the Sindh cabinet, other implementation measures will be started regularly, which will significantly reduce traffic problems.