Heatwave grips Sindh, disrupting public life

An intense heatwave has gripped Sindh province, particularly Karachi, as the mercury rose above 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warning that the weather conditions will prevail in the region for another two days.

The warning comes amid increasingly unpredictable climate patterns across South Asia, with Karachi experiencing more frequent and intense heatwaves in recent years – a trend that climate experts attribute to broader shifts caused by global warming.

The situation underscores rising concerns over the city’s preparedness for extreme weather events, amid growing calls for stronger climate adaptation policies, increased urban tree cover and more effective public awareness campaigns.

“Prevailing heatwave condition is likely to continue in Karachi division with daytime maximum temperatures are likely 4-6°C above normal till tomorrow,” the PMD said in a statement.

“Hot/very hot and dry weather prevails over most parts of the province.”

It advised people, especially women, children and the elderly, to stay indoors, avoid direct sunlight and stay well-hydrated. The maximum temperature predicted for Tuesday was 41°C, followed by 40°C on Wednesday and 39°C on Thursday.

Zaheer Abbas, a laborer in Karachi, said the scorching heat had severely affected daily life.

“A poor person who pushes a cart can’t even work in this weather,” he told AFP.

Experts say rising temperatures are part of a broader trend linked to climate change, straining Karachi’s infrastructure and putting vulnerable populations at risk.

Iqra Ali, a Karachi student, said she was trying not to leave home unnecessarily.

“It’s hot,” she said. “For this, the more a person stays hydrated, it will be better.”

The situation is not much different in other parts of the country as well where high temperatures are testing people’s patience.

However, the weather department forecast rain for different parts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the next 24 hours.

Yesterday, the highest temperature was recorded in Jacobabad where the mercury touched 43 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are also on the rise in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

It was hot and slightly humid in the provincial capital on Tuesday morning.

The level of moisture in the air was recorded at 39 per cent while breeze was blowing at the speed of five kilometers per hour.

The Met Office said that the maximum temperature in the city would be recorded at 38 degrees Celsius, while it would remain 21 degrees Celsius on the minimum side.

It predicted hot and dry weather for the city and other parts of Punjab during the next 24 hours.

Pakistan has witnessed frequent, erratic changes in its weather patterns, including floods, droughts, cyclones, torrential rainstorms, heatwaves and the slow-onset threat of glacial melting, in recent years that scientists have blamed on human-driven climate change.

In 2022, unusually heavy rains triggered floods in many parts of the country, killing over 1,700 people, inflicting economic losses of around $30 billion and affecting at least 30 million people.