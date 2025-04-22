WB satisfied with post-flood rehabilitation efforts in Sindh

The World Bank review team has expressed satisfaction over the pace of activities carried out by the Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) concluding the project much ahead of the scheduled time, which is December/27, as almost 95% of the work is completed.

Various sites including roads, water supply & drainage schemes as well as Rescue 1122 satellite stations along with emergency response centers to provide services to people of Sindh have already been handed over to the concerned departments.

The review meeting chaired by Shoib Siddiqui from World Bank was told that out of 141 roads in 19 districts measuring 825 kilometers, 130 roads measuring 790 kilometers are operational.

The rehabilitated road network is benefitting an estimated five million flood affected people as economic activity has picked on the roadside of these roads. The completion time for rehabilitation of all these roads was December 2027 but only 11 roads with almost 35 KMs which is 5% of the total road rehabilitation activity, would be concluded by June of the current year.

The Project Director SFERP Aslam Leghari, while briefing the team informed that 114 water supply schemes in five districts including Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad districts, under phase -I, are operational, providing drinking water to the inhabitants of respective areas.

The 23 drainage schemes in the above-mentioned districts have also been rehabilitated, making the climate environment friendly and reducing pollution. Under phase- II, a total of 264 water supply and 133 drainage schemes are being rehabilitated in districts of Jacobabad, Khairpur, Dadu, Naushero Feroz, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot. The progress on these schemes is more than 65% and all these sites would be completed by the end of current fiscal year.

All 16-satellite emergency Rescue 1122 stations on M-9, N-5 and N- 55 have been handed over to Sindh Emergency Rescue Service 1122 for operations. The meeting was informed that all 10 Govt Hospital Emergencies at Ghotki, Kamber, Shahdadkot , Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Sujawal, Johi, Matiari, Matli and Thatta have been fully refurbished and already providing satisfactory medical care to the people of area.

It was pointed out during the meeting that at the initial phase of project, 0.139 million flood affected people were engaged to restore the community infrastructure under cash for work program to enable them to meet their essential needs. The funds were disbursed to beneficiaries, in 14 districts comprising 50 talukas, 280 union councils and 1985 villages in the province through mobile valet cards registered in their personal names.

The review meeting was attended by Shams Jafrani, senior officials of the project including Imdad Qureshi and Fatah Shaikh.