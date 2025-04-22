Cleanliness drive launched in industrial zones

Hyderabad and Sukkur SITE industrial zones have also launched cleaning campaign under the direction of Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo. This cleaning campaign in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur Industrial Zones have been launched under the supervision of MD SITE Arif Zaidi. It may be recalled that on Monday, April 21, MD SITE Arif Zaidi inaugurated the cleaning campaign from the SITE Super Highway Phase II. The cleanliness will continue for a month under the direction of Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

The cleaning campaign has the full support of the relevant site associations. Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said in a statement that the purpose of the cleaning campaign is to make the industrial zones beautiful. The cooperation of the relevant site associations in the cleaning campaign is commendable. He said that the government of Sindh stands with industrialists at all levels and the cleaning campaign is the result of good relations between Sindh Government and industrialists.