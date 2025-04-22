Police claim solving blind murder case

The Sindh Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a blind murder case by arresting two suspects in Karachi, according to a statement.

Last week, a man’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase within the limits of the Shah Latif Town police station. Area SHO Mohammed Ameen Khoso said that the suitcase containing the body was recovered from a garbage dump, while police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the person’s death was caused by hard and blunt impacts to the head, leading to fractures and intracranial bleeding.

“Police have arrested two suspects, including a woman, involved in the murder,” read the statement issued today. It added that the deceased, identified as Asif Ali, was a close friend of the arrested woman, who planned to kill the victim along with her friend. “The two suspects called the victim to their house, where he was brutally killed after being hit on the head with a heavy hammer,” the police said.

“After the murder, the body was stuffed in a suitcase and thrown near a garbage dump in the dark of the night. Both suspects had fled the scene.”

The police claimed to have traced the suspects using multiple pieces of evidence and arrested them during a successful operation. “During the investigation, both the suspects further revealed that they were in a dispute with the deceased over personal matters, and admitted to killing him,” the statement added.