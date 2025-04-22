Auqaf minister briefed on PILC working

Sindh Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sherazi, paid an official visit to the head office of the Pakistan Independent Living Center (PILC) in Karachi, where he was warmly welcomed by PILC President Javed Rais and his team.

During the visit, President Javed Rais provided the minister with a comprehensive briefing on PILC’s mission, ongoing programs, and efforts to empower persons with disabilities (PwDs) across Pakistan. He highlighted that PILC is working to promote the rights, autonomy, and social inclusion of PwDs through legal advocacy and grassroots mobilization.

CEO Sahil Bughio, General Secretary Hussain Ali, Women’s Coordinator Momina Sibtain, Cultural Ambassador Saddam Rajpar, and Rehan Gohar from DWA were also present at the occasion. The Minister commended the organization’s dedication and termed its work as exemplary. He assured full financial and institutional support from his department. Notably, he announced the official allocation of land in Thatta for the establishment of a dedicated PILC center, aiming to serve the region’s disabled population, particularly women and children. The visit concluded with the minister interacting with disabled persons and children, distributing gifts, and spent some moments with them. Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi has also joined as a member in the Board of Members of PILC Network.