SHO among seven cops wounded in firing by dacoits in Kashmore

Seven police personnel were seriously wounded when dacoits opened fire at the cops patrolling the area in Kashmore. The incident took place near the City police station in which SHO Ziyad Ali Nonari was also injured. The dacoits fled to the katcha area while firing into the air.Soon after hearing the gunshots, a large number of villagers rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a hospital. From there, they were taken to a hospital in Sukkur. Talking to the media, the SHO said that the police had intelligence-based information that the dacoits were going to commit robbery. “And when we reached near Naich Goth, they opened fire at us,” he elaborated.