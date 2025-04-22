Cornell faces backlash over Kehlani’s slope day performance amid Pro-Palestinian support

Cornell University is under pressure after announcing Kehlani as the headliner for its Slope Day concert on May 7. The singer’s vocal support for Palestine has sparked criticism from some students and parents.

Kehlani has openly shown solidarity with Palestinians, including in her music and social media posts. Her stance led a group, Cornellians For Israel, to start a campaign to replace her with a politically neutral artist.

In response, Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff said the school was aware of Kehlani’s views weeks ago. He added that her contract now bans political statements during her performance, with payment at risk if violated.

Despite the controversy, Kehlani remains scheduled to perform. However, tensions continue on campus as debates grow over free speech, artistic expression, and political sensitivity.