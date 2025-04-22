Pope Francis’ funeral set for saturday, public viewing begins wednesday

Pope Francis will be laid to rest on Saturday in St. Peter’s Square at 10 a.m., with public viewing starting Wednesday. His body will lie in state for three days at St. Peter’s Basilica, where thousands are expected to pay their respects.

The pope passed away on Monday at age 88 due to a stroke. His final public appearance was on Easter Sunday, just one day before his death. Vatican officials and cardinals have begun preparations for the conclave to choose his successor, set between May 5 and 10.

Leaders and faithful worldwide mourned his passing. Bells rang, flags flew at half-staff, and tributes poured in, praising his compassion, leadership, and advocacy for peace and the poor. U.S. President Trump and Argentina’s President Milei plan to attend the funeral.

Unlike past popes, Francis chose a simple coffin and will be buried at St. Mary Major Basilica. Cardinals will meet in Rome during the mourning period to begin the process of selecting a new pope through a secret conclave vote.