Tom Hanks confirms toy story 5 is in the works with teasing photo

Tom Hanks has confirmed that recording for Toy Story 5 has officially begun. He shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, showing himself in a recording booth holding up five fingers.

Hanks, who has voiced Woody since 1995, didn’t add a caption, but fans quickly understood the message. The post sparked excitement online, with many thrilled about the return of the iconic Pixar series.

While Disney hasn’t revealed the plot or release date yet, the film is part of Pixar’s upcoming projects. Toy Story 4 ended with Woody leaving the gang, so fans are eager to see what happens next.

As production continues, more updates are expected soon. Hanks’ post is the first big sign that Toy Story 5 is officially on the way.