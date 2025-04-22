Mike Hesson likely to become Pakistan cricket team’s new head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to appoint former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson as the new head coach. His official appointment is expected after the conclusion of PSL Season 10.

Hesson, currently coaching Islamabad United, has strong international experience. He previously led New Zealand’s national team and worked with IPL’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. His coaching helped Islamabad United succeed in PSL 9.

The position has been open since Gary Kirsten stepped down. Aaqib Javed served as interim coach until February 2025 but chose not to renew his contract.

Although former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is also under consideration, Hesson is seen as the PCB’s top choice for the job.