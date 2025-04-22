Lahore launches Pakistan’s first energy-producing smart road

Lahore has completed Route 47, a 4.5-kilometre smart road that links key areas like Kalma Chowk, Ferozepur Road, and Walton Road. Officials call it the most advanced urban road in Pakistan.

Built by CBD Punjab at a cost of Rs9 billion, the road includes a flyover, bike lanes, and walkways. It also features a drainage system designed to stop waterlogging during monsoon season.

Solar panels on the sidewalks will generate up to one megawatt of electricity and offer shade. Officials say this is Pakistan’s first road to produce energy.

The road runs through the former Walton Airport site, now being turned into Lahore’s Central Business District. The government plans to develop the area as a future hub for business and IT.