Pakistan begins astronaut selection for first manned space mission with China

Pakistan has started selecting two astronauts for its first-ever manned space mission, set to launch with China. The astronauts will be part of a joint flight to the Tiangong Space Station, confirmed China’s Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

This mission follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s February announcement of Pakistan’s partnership with China in space exploration. Earlier this month, Pakistan’s space agency SUPARCO also invited proposals for scientific experiments to be conducted aboard the space station.

According to CMSA spokesperson Lin Xiqiang, the astronaut selection will happen in three phases. The first phase will be in Pakistan, while the final two stages will take place in China. The selected astronauts will act as payload specialists and perform scientific tasks on behalf of Pakistan.

The astronauts will train at the Astronaut Centre of China, making Pakistan the first foreign country to join China’s space training programme. The selection process is expected to finish by 2026, marking a major step in Pakistan’s growing space ambitions.