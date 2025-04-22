US universities unite against Trump’s political pressure on education

Over 100 universities in the United States, including Ivy League schools like Princeton and Brown, have publicly condemned President Donald Trump’s political interference in higher education. The universities issued a joint letter on Tuesday, warning against what they described as “unprecedented government overreach” under Trump’s leadership.

This united stance came just one day after Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The lawsuit follows threats by the White House to cut public funding and impose political oversight on institutions, especially those accused of allowing anti-Semitic sentiment on campuses.

The joint letter emphasized that while universities welcome fair reforms and oversight, they strongly oppose political pressure that threatens academic freedom. The signatories urged the government to avoid using public research funding as a tool for coercion and control.

Trump’s administration has taken an aggressive stance against elite schools, accusing them of left-leaning bias and failing to curb anti-Semitism. In response, some universities like Columbia have yielded to federal demands, but others, including Harvard, are now pushing back to protect their independence and values.