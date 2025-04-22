Match-fixing allegations rock IPL as Rajasthan Royals face scrutiny

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is once again under the spotlight for match-fixing allegations. This time, questions are being raised over Rajasthan Royals’ recent loss to Lucknow Super Giants in Match 36 of the season. Rajasthan lost by just two runs, despite needing only nine runs in the final over with six wickets in hand. The close defeat has fueled speculation and backlash.

Jaydeep Bahani, convener of the Rajasthan Cricket Association’s ad-hoc committee, openly called the match fixed. He questioned how a team could lose from such a strong position, especially on their home ground. Bahani also accused the Rajasthan Royals, the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of working together to sideline his committee from IPL-related affairs.

He claimed that although the ad-hoc committee was appointed by the state government and successfully conducted events from local to national level, the control was taken away once the IPL started. According to him, initial IPL communication was shared with the Rajasthan Cricket Association, but later, the local sports council and the Royals ignored their involvement.

In response, Rajasthan Royals management strongly denied the allegations. Senior official Deep Roy dismissed the claims as baseless and unfounded. The franchise has filed an official complaint with the Chief Minister, Sports Minister, and Secretary of Sports, demanding strict action against Jaydeep Bahani for making false accusations.