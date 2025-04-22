IPL 2025 thriller: Will Delhi’s bowlers outshine Lucknow’s batters?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 40 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium tonight. This game will begin at 7:30 PM IST and is expected to be exciting. LSG will rely on their strong batting led by Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. On the other side, DC will look to dominate with their top-class bowling, including Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc.

Ekana Stadium has become more batter-friendly in recent seasons. However, bowling still plays a big role, especially in the middle overs. Teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first here. The chasing team has shown better chances of winning, which might influence the captains’ decision. Both sides will look to use this to their advantage.

Lucknow’s middle order is in top form and can change the game quickly. Pooran, Markram, and Marsh are scoring fast and big. But Delhi’s bowlers can break momentum. Kuldeep Yadav is bowling economically and taking key wickets. Mitchell Starc’s pace can also put pressure on LSG’s batters in the powerplay and at the death.

Although LSG has the stronger batting lineup, experts predict DC to win this match. Delhi can benefit from the slightly slower pitch and tight fielding plans. Their spinners are expected to control the middle overs. If DC sticks to their bowling strategy, they might upset LSG on their home ground and climb up the points table.