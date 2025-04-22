Ex-cricketer Slater released after guilty plea in domestic abuse case

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been handed a four-year prison sentence for domestic violence offences but was released immediately after serving over a year in custody. The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to seven charges, including assault and strangulation, during a court hearing in Queensland on Tuesday.

The charges stemmed from multiple incidents, including common assault, bodily harm, burglary, and two counts of strangulation. Slater had been denied bail in April 2024 and had remained in custody since then. Judge Glen Cash highlighted Slater’s struggles with alcoholism and warned him that rehabilitation would be difficult.

Slater, once a star opener for the Australian cricket team with over 5,000 Test runs, collapsed in court during a previous appearance. His legal troubles date back to 2022 when he received a community corrections order for assault and stalking in Sydney.

After retiring from cricket in 2004, Slater pursued a career in broadcasting but was dropped by Australia’s Seven Network in 2021. His case joins a growing list of sports figures facing domestic violence charges, sparking wider debate on mental health and accountability in professional sports.