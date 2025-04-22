Pakistan aims to strengthen space tech partnership with China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan’s strong interest in deepening its collaboration with China in space technology. Speaking to a delegation from the Chinese company Galaxy Space in Islamabad, he said Pakistan wants to work closely with China in satellite development, space internet, and telecommunications.

China’s fast-growing space program has already built the Tiangong space station and launched moon missions. Prime Minister Shehbaz praised China as a trusted strategic partner and said Pakistan is giving top priority to its own space sector.

Galaxy Space’s delegation, led by Chairman Xu Ming, showed interest in investing in Pakistan’s space industry. They discussed possible joint projects with local tech firms and space agencies. This follows an earlier agreement where two Pakistani astronauts will train in China for a future manned space mission.

Last year, the government introduced the National Space Activities Rules 2024 to regulate space services in the country. With more global companies like Starlink and OneWeb entering the market, China’s Galaxy Space is also exploring options to provide satellite internet in Pakistan’s remote areas.