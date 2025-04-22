Iran-China relations to deepen with in-depth diplomatic discussions

China has expressed anticipation for “in-depth” discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during his visit to Beijing this week. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, the two sides will focus on strengthening political mutual trust and will engage in talks on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of shared concern.

Araghchi’s visit comes ahead of a third round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. China, a key player in the 2015 nuclear agreement, remains a crucial partner for Iran, especially as Tehran continues to face severe U.S. sanctions. Iran’s largest commercial partner, China buys a substantial amount of Iranian oil, often at discounted prices, despite the sanctions.

The two countries have a longstanding strategic partnership, highlighted by a comprehensive 25-year agreement signed in 2021 covering areas like energy, security, and infrastructure. China praised its “traditional friendship” with Iran, emphasizing mutual respect and collaboration in promoting regional and global peace and stability.

Araghchi’s visit is seen as an important step in deepening China-Iran ties, with the nuclear issue remaining a key topic. As the U.S. continues its involvement in the situation, Tehran and Beijing aim to navigate these complexities through strengthened cooperation.