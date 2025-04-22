Trainee pilot dies in aircraft crash in Gujarat, India

A trainee pilot tragically lost his life on Tuesday when a trainer aircraft, owned by a private aviation academy based in New Delhi, crashed in a residential area in Gujarat’s Amreli district. The crash occurred around 12:30 PM, and the aircraft was destroyed by a fire shortly after impact. Fortunately, no one else was injured in the incident.

The pilot had been flying solo and had taken off from Amreli airport prior to the crash. According to Amreli Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat, the aircraft collided with a tree before crash-landing in an open plot of land. The crash caused the aircraft to catch fire, but the open area likely prevented further damage and casualties.

Emergency services, including the local fire brigade, responded promptly to the scene. Fire officer S.C. Gadhvi confirmed that the collision with the tree likely minimized the impact of the crash. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident, and an accidental death case has been registered.

This crash follows a similar incident involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft, which crashed near Jamnagar city in Gujarat. In that case, one of the pilots ejected safely, while efforts continue to locate the second pilot.