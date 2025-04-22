Katrina’s sister Isabelle debuts in bollywood new rom-com releasing this May

Isabelle Kaif, the younger sister of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, is all set to make her mark with her lead role in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. The long-delayed romantic comedy will now hit cinemas on May 16, 2025, and stars Pulkit Samrat as her on-screen love interest.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the film follows a love story between Noor Jahan (played by Isabelle) and Aman Sharma (played by Pulkit), who come from different religious and cultural backgrounds. The story explores how their personal journey unfolds amid societal challenges and family reactions, with a focus on acceptance and unity.

Pulkit shared that although the film faced delays, the team stayed hopeful. “It’s been a long wait, but we’ve made this film with a lot of heart,” he said. Isabelle, who calls this her first major role, expressed her excitement: “It’s been a great learning experience. I hope people relate to the message.”

The teaser, released recently, features a train sequence inspired by the classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, adding a nostalgic Bollywood touch. With a message of unity, the film is backed by Zee Music and also features Sahil Vaid, Meghna Malik, late Rituraj Singh, and Sajjad Delafrooz.