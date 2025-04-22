Govt to prioritise 106 key projects in 2025-26 budget

The federal government has decided to prioritize 106 major development projects for the 2025-26 fiscal year. These projects will receive the highest funding despite ongoing debates over the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their political implications. The government has yet to release the full budget breakdown, but these projects will be at the top of the list.

To create Rs 2.5 trillion in fiscal space, the government plans to complete 276 ongoing projects and shut down 168 non-performing ones. This will help streamline the development process and reduce waste. The government hopes this strategy will not only cut the fiscal deficit but also create room for essential new projects.

Among the key projects are the PM’s Hepatitis Program, Karachi IT Park, and infrastructure projects like the Mohmand and Dasu Dams. The government has also allocated substantial funds for water supply projects, including the K-4 and Karachi Water Supply projects. These investments aim to boost both economic growth and the country’s infrastructure.

The priority list also includes major energy projects such as the Diamer Bhasha Dam and the ML-1 railway project. These projects span critical sectors like water, power, education, and infrastructure. By focusing on these high-impact areas, the government intends to drive development and improve national connectivity.