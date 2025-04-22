Sharjeel Memon urges PML-N to avoid tension over canal dispute

Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has urged Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to calm down their party members. He said some leaders are giving statements that may damage the political atmosphere. If it continues, PPP spokespersons will be forced to respond. Memon added that PPP wants the system to work and is ready for talks with the federal government.

Speaking at a press conference with Nasir Shah and Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, Memon said PPP has stood firm on the canal issue since day one. He explained that Sindh opposed water distribution decisions made during the caretaker setup. Sindh’s representative in the IRSA meeting also objected to Punjab’s water certification.

Memon claimed that Sindh legally raised objections as early as June, 2024. He said the Chief Minister signed the summary on June 14. Letters were sent to demand a CCI meeting. He also argued that Punjab has sweet underground water for agriculture, unlike Sindh.

Sharjeel Memon welcomed contact from Rana Sanaullah and praised the intent for dialogue. However, he criticized unnecessary statements by some ministers. He urged peaceful protests and said blocking roads hurts ordinary citizens. He warned that if the rhetoric doesn’t stop, PPP will respond strongly.