CM Murad warns of strong protests if canal issues escalate

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah warned the federal government over ongoing issues related to canal construction. He said if matters go out of control, they will give every kind of protest call. He urged the Prime Minister to act fairly and resolve the issue.

Speaking to media after visiting the Cardinal House in Karachi, he said the canals have seen no work since July. He stated that the Sindh government raised this matter in ECC and CCI. He also supported peaceful protests but requested people to avoid blocking roads.

Murad Ali Shah stressed that farmers and stakeholders should unite. He said the protests are justified but should not harm ordinary citizens. He added that PPP was the first to raise voice against these canals, followed by other political groups.

The Chief Minister also urged for water-saving techniques in agriculture. He said countries have increased crop yields using modern methods. He asked everyone to work together to ensure water availability for farming and protect Sindh’s share in river water.