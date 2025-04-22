Pakistan to launch Rs52bn green sukuk for clean energy projects

The Pakistani government will issue its first-ever Green Sukuk to raise Rs52 billion for clean energy projects. The bonds will support three ongoing projects: Garuk Dam in Balochistan, Nai Gaj Dam in Sindh, and Shagarthang hydropower project in Skardu. The first round of bonds is expected to be worth Rs30 billion.

These Sukuk will follow a new Sustainable Investment Sukuk Framework approved by the cabinet. Officials said the bonds are asset-backed, allowing investors to fund real, measurable environmental and social projects. The Garuk Dam’s cost has jumped to Rs28 billion, and the government needs Rs5 billion more to finish it.

Similarly, the Nai Gaj Dam, first launched in 2005, needs Rs22 billion more. The Shagarthang project requires Rs25 billion to produce 26MW of power for Skardu and nearby areas. These projects support Pakistan’s climate goals, including cleaner energy and lower carbon emissions.

The government also plans to issue Social and Sustainability Sukuk. These will help fund solar, wind, and biomass projects, low-cost housing, electric transport, and schools. A special committee will select projects aligned with Pakistan’s climate and development goals, aiming to attract local and foreign investors.