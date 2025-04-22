17 terrorists killed in separate operations in Punjab, KP

At least 11 terrorists were killed on Monday and several others injured after police conducted separate operations in Makarwal area of Punjab’s Mianwali and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower South Waziristan districts, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the police, the Mianwali police and the Counter-Terrorism Department conducted a successful joint operation against terrorists in Makarwal, killing at least 10 of them and injuring several others.

“A resident of the area was also injured in the operation due to firing by the terrorists, and was consequently moved to the hospital for treatment,” the statement read.

“The operation against the terrorists was carried out under the supervision of the Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan and the Mianwali District Police Officer (DPO) Akhtar Farooq,” it added.

It continued that DPO Farooq, other policemen, CTD officers and the department’s personnel “remained completely unhurt”.

While quoting Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, the statement read that the provincial police chief congratulated the Mianwali cops on their “brilliant success against the terrorists”.

“The Punjab police are on alert … the nefarious plans of the terrorists will be crushed to dust,” the Punjab police chief was quoted as saying.

According to a statement about a separate incident issued by the KP IGP’s office, “unidentified terrorists attacked the station house officer (SHO) of the Azam Warsak police station and a team of cops in the Kalosha area”.

“The SHO and the police team were on polio duty,” it added.

The statement read that “one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire” that lasted for about 30 minutes. It continued that the remaining terrorists fled the scene.

The authorities recovered a sub-machine gun, a rocket launcher and two motorcycles from the assailants.

As per the statement, the slain terrorist was identified as “Afnan, who was carrying two identity cards, three ATM cards and a smartphone”.

It added that one of the recovered cards belonged to the terrorist, but the other one belonged to a police constable, who was martyred in an attack before Eidul Fitr. The constable’s case had been registered at the Counter Terrorism Department police station in South Waziristan.

“Additional personnel and armoured personnel carriers have been dispatched to investigate the area and protect polio teams,” the statement read.

“KP IGP Zulfiqar Hameed has congratulated the police team and announced a reward,” it concluded.

Separately, at least six terrorists were killed during two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an operation in the general area of Razmak in North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, resultantly, five khwarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

In another IBO in South Waziristan District, security forces neutralised ring leader Zabi Ullah Zakran, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as in target killing of innocent civilians.

It noted the slain ring leader was “highly wanted” by the law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the “security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country”.

Separately, a police constable was martyred and a militant killed during an exchange of fire on Monday in South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred while the constable was on duty as part of the security arrangements for the ongoing nationwide anti-polio campaign.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on the security team, prompting a retaliatory response in which one attacker was killed.

Authorities recovered several weapons and items from the deceased militant, including a rocket launcher, a machine gun, two motorcycles, a national identity card, three ATM cards, and a smartphone.