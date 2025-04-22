Pope Francis passes away on Easter Monday at 88

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed on Monday.

His death marks the end of a 12-year papacy that was often characterised by both reformist efforts and significant internal challenges.

Pope Francis had faced numerous health problems in recent years, including surgeries and ongoing ailments, which had affected his ability to fully carry out his duties.

The Vatican has not yet announced details regarding his funeral or the process of selecting his successor.

On Sunday, Pope Francis appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and condemned the dire humanitarian conditions resulting from Israel’s military campaign in the region.

Speaking to thousands gathered in Vatican City for the Easter Sunday Mass, he called for peace, the release of hostages, and global solidarity with both Israelis and Palestinians.

Pope Francis was elected as the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church on March 13, 2013. His election followed the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, marking the first time in modern history that two popes lived concurrently within the Vatican.

Francis’ papacy was characterised by efforts to reform and modernize the Church. He prioritized simplicity, choosing not to reside in the ornate Apostolic Palace, instead living in a communal residence for what he described as his “psychological health.”

His agenda included addressing internal Vatican issues, such as the child sex abuse crisis and administrative dysfunction, and promoting interfaith dialogue, social justice, and environmental stewardship.

With his passing, attention will now turn to the College of Cardinals, nearly 80% of whom were appointed by Francis himself.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Pope Francis

In their messages, both leaders paid tribute to the Pope’s profound impact on the world and his unwavering commitment to peace, interfaith harmony, and human dignity.

President Zardari expressed his deep sorrow over the Pope’s death and paid tribute to his efforts in promoting interfaith dialogue, compassion, and peaceful coexistence.

He also acknowledged Pope Francis’ significant contributions to social justice and the well-being of vulnerable communities, highlighting the Pope’s powerful voice for peace and justice.

The president further noted that Pope Francis would be remembered for bringing together communities of different faiths and fostering mutual understanding.

In a similar vein, PM Shehbaz conveyed his heartfelt condolences, saying that Pope Francis had always guided billions of people towards promoting peace, love, and mutual respect.

He remarked that the late Pope symbolised interfaith harmony, peace, and humanity, spreading a message of affection and tolerance across the globe.