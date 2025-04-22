PM leaves for Türkiye today for crucial talks with President Erdogan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on an official visit to Ankara today to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for wide-ranging talks on bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

During the visit, the premier will hold extensive discussions with President Erdogan on bilateral relations as well as exchange views on recent developments in the region and beyond, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

“As longstanding allies and strategic partners, Pakistan and Türkiye maintain a tradition of regular high-level exchanges, reflecting the exceptional bonds of brotherhood between the two nations,” it said.

The two countries also have an institutionalised leadership-level mechanism in the form of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) for cooperation and coordination on various issues of mutual interest.

Established in 2009, HLSCC is the highest decision-making forum between the two countries, guiding bilateral relations through joint standing committees covering trade, investment, defence, energy, agriculture, health and education.

The 7th session of HLSCC was held in Islamabad in February 2025. President Erdogan and PM Shehbaz had co-chaired the session.

“The upcoming meeting represents a continuation of this robust dialogue and underscores the shared commitment to further elevate the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye,” the statement concluded.