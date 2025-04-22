Govt rules out immediate need for new constitutional amendment

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar opined that no further amendments in the Constitution of Pakistan are currently necessary after the 26th amendment, though he did not rule out the possibility of further amendments.

Speaking to media in Lahore, Tarar said the 26th Constitutional Amendment was part of structural reforms aimed at improving the system.

He emphasized that no one possesses foresight, and if a need arises in the future, all allied parties and Parliament will come together to deliberate on any required amendment.

The law minister said those who attack military installation, damage public properties and burn police vehicles should not expect leniency. “Such culprits will have to face the music. We will respect the court decisions,” he said.

Apparently, expressing concerns over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandpur’s recent speech at a joint general house of the Lahore High Court Bar Association and the Lahore Bar Association, he recalled: “We’ve been on the receiving end as well-our client was a former prime minister and no court doors were opened for him as he had to walk”.

“These days, there is VIP treatment as doors are opened for certain people and even allowed to deliver speeches at bar ceremonies.”

He stated that the establishment of a constitutional bench has led to a reduction in routine cases.

He expressed his wish that, similar to Karachi, all courts in Lahore should be located on one location as it would greatly benefit both lawyers and litigants. Such development would also provide convenience for judicial officers.

Azam Nazeer Tarar further stated that the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Justice Alia neelum, has sent this proposal to the Punjab government, adding that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is fully for this plan.