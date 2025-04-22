Punjab CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced an unprecedented Rs 110 billion relief package for wheat farmers, the largest in the province’s history.

This initiative positions Punjab as the only province currently offering large-scale financial assistance to wheat growers, as no other province in Pakistan is extending comparable subsidies.

Chairing a meeting, the Chief Minister approved a Rs 25 billion relief plan under the Wheat Farmer Support Program, under which wheat growers will receive Rs 5,000 per acre. Farmers cultivating five acres of wheat will receive Rs 25,000 in direct support. She further directed that a mandatory amendment be introduced requiring flour mills to procure at least 25 percent of their wheat locally, to strengthen the procurement mechanism. The Chief Minister also approved the Electronic Warehouse Housing Reset Policy and instructed the immediate issuance of its notification. She directed the Provincial Agriculture Minister to personally oversee the wheat procurement campaign, with the Price Control Department providing full support.

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed the Bank of Punjab to establish a Rs 100 billion credit line for farmers to ensure sustainable financing for agricultural development. During the meeting, it was informed that farmers have already purchased agricultural inputs worth Rs 55 billion through the Kisan Card facility. Additionally, a subsidy of Rs 10 billion was provided on the purchase of 9,500 tractors, while 1,000 tractors were distributed free of cost at a total value of Rs 2.5 billion. Tube well solarization for farmers has been supported through an Rs 8 billion subsidy, and a similar amount has been allocated to subsidize 5,000 super seeders.

The CM highlighted that farmers under the support program will be eligible for performance-based incentives. The farmer who produces the highest wheat yield in the province will receive a free 85-horsepower tractor worth Rs 4.5 million. The second and third position holders will receive 75-horsepower and 60-horsepower tractors worth Rs 4 million and Rs 3.5 million respectively. At the district level, the top wheat producer will receive Rs 1 million, second place will get Rs 800,000, and third place will receive Rs 500,000. Overall, Rs 104 million will be distributed as prize money to encourage competitive wheat cultivation.

In support of farmer education and capacity-building, CM Maryam Nawaz also announced a Rs 1.25 billion agricultural internship program, through which 1,000 interns will be deployed across Punjab to provide on-ground support and technical guidance to wheat growers. She also approved Rs 375 million in incentives for cotton farmers, who will receive Rs 25,000 per cultivation block.

The CM emphasized the importance of stakeholder collaboration and citizen engagement in ensuring sustainable agriculture and environmental protection. She urged all sectors to take collective responsibility for improving agricultural outcomes and contributing to long-term environmental solutions.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally launched Pakistan’s first-ever SMART Environment Protection Force in Punjab, a landmark initiative aimed at improving environmental governance and ensuring a cleaner, greener future.

In her message shared on the social media platform ‘X’, the CM described the launch as a “milestone in Punjab’s journey toward environmental improvement.” She termed the establishment of the SMART Environment Protection Force a bold and visionary step towards addressing environmental challenges through innovation and technology.

Equipped with drone surveillance, real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) monitors, and mobile laboratories, the SMART Force will strengthen enforcement and monitoring across key environmental sectors. Special squads have been constituted to regulate critical areas such as industry, water, plastic, agriculture, transport, and fuel.

The Smart Environment Force is committed to ensuring prompt response, effective implementation, and continuous improvement in Punjab’s air quality, she said. She congratulated the Minister for Environment, Secretary of the Environment Protection Department (EPD), Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and their teams for bringing her vision to life.

CM Maryam Nawaz further emphasized that strong institutional reforms, stakeholder collaboration, and active citizen participation are vital for achieving long-term environmental sustainability in Punjab. “Let us all pledge to strive wholeheartedly for the protection of our environment and play our part in mitigating the hazards of pollution through lasting solutions,” she urged.