JUI-F, JI announce pro-Palestine platform, Minar-e-Pakistan rally

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-e-Islami have announced the formation of a joint platform called ‘Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Ummat’ to raise a united voice for the people of Palestine.

The two parties plan to hold a massive rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on April 27, aimed at showing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and highlighting Muslim unity.

The announcement came during a joint press conference held in Lahore by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday. The two leaders discussed a wide range of national and international issues, including the political climate of the country, constitutional amendments, and provincial rights.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized the urgent need for unity among Muslim parties over the Palestine issue. “The situation in Palestine is a cause of deep concern for the entire Muslim Ummah. Through the ‘Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Ummat’, we aim to create a common voice for justice,” he said.

The JUI-F leader also hinted at the possibility of improving ties with rival parties, stating, “We want to develop relations with the PTI to a level where dialogue is possible. We may have differences, but dialogue is always better than confrontation.”

On domestic issues, Maulana Fazl strongly criticized the handling of inter-provincial water resources, calling the new canal project controversial and blaming the government for creating divisions similar to those caused by the Kalabagh Dam issue.

“Such matters should be decided with consensus among all provinces. This is yet another sign of the rulers’ incompetence,” he added.

On the 26th Constitutional Amendment, Maulana said it was not ideal but merely acceptable, while Hafiz Naeem categorically rejected it, reiterating that Jamaat-e-Islami had its own stance.

“There was massive rigging in the elections, but we are also not demanding early elections,” Hafiz Naeem clarified, distancing his party from ongoing protests by some political groups.

Despite clear differences on constitutional matters and political strategies, both leaders agreed to work together on shared issues. “We have agreed that even with differing views, JUI-F and Jamaat-e-Islami can collaborate on important national and religious causes,” Hafiz Naeem said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also noted that the people of Punjab would respond positively to the upcoming rally, emphasizing that the issue of Palestine transcends political and regional lines.

The leaders also used the occasion to pay tribute to late Professor Khurshid, with Maulana Fazl saying his visit to Lahore also aimed at offering condolences.